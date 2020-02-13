Roy Azevedo, President of Raytheon Space & Airborne Systems, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Advancing Defense Technology

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Roy Azevedo, president of space and airborne systems at Raytheon, as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award for his efforts to advance defense systems and integrate modern technology into the company's infrastructure. This marks Azevedo’s first Wash100 Award.

In October 2019, Raytheon announced that Azevedo will lead the intelligence, space and airborne systems business to be formed upon the closing of its proposed merger with United Technologies Corp. The future organization will integrate the SAS business with Raytheon's intelligence, information and services arm and commercial cybersecurity venture, Forcepoint.

The new unit will offer airborne and space sensors, electronic warfare and communications systems, cybersecurity and cyber analytics, air traffic control technologies, ground-based space logistics, training and engineering services. Other planned offerings are artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms and mission support.

Azevedo has helped the company develop the Capability Drop 4 of the Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool (EWPMT) under a multi-million dollar contract from the U.S. Army, with an expected completion date of October 2021.

Azevedo also helps the company expand its military training technology. Raytheon announced its new immersive military training product at I/ITSEC, the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event in December 2019. The Synthetic Training Environment Soldier Virtual Trainer (STE SVT) will use virtual reality to train squads of soldiers in multiple scenarios while using real and virtual weapons.

The simulator is designed to train dismounted infantry and uses the latest technological advances to deliver highly effective training at a moment's notice from any location while dramatically reducing the cost and logistical challenge of high-consequence training missions.

Additionally, Azevedo has worked to advance Paveway laser-guided bombs in Nov. 2019. The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon a $386 million contract modification to manufacture, integrate and sustain the laser-guided bombs.

The system will incorporate satellite navigation, laser guidance, high-definition radars, advanced seekers and other emerging technologies. They allow customers to carry out discriminating strikes on targets and defend against incoming attacks with increased effectiveness.

Raytheon was also awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at up to $495 million Solid State Modules Replacement for the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System and the Precision Acquisition Vehicle Entry Phased Array Warning System (PAVE PAWS) radars in Sept. 2019.

Azevedo will supervise the production and development of the new missiles. Phase I includes the production of 148 qualification units; Phase II will be comprised of the full rate production of spares, out of band replacements at the Fylingdales Royal Air Force Station, and sensitivity improvement units for a maximum total production of up to 40,071 for all five radar sites. The expected completion date of the contract is Sept. 2026.

In Oct. 2019, Raytheon completed GPS Next-Generation Operational Control System, known as GPS OCX, has completed full software and hardware development and entered the system integration and test phase. The U.S. Air Force used the cybersecure GPS OCX launch and checkout system to launch the first modernized GPS III satellite into space in Dec. 2018 and the second in Aug. 2019.

Azevedo’s team will focus on the delivery of the system's new modernized receivers, which will measure and monitor legacy military and civilian signals sent by the current GPS satellite constellation plus the new signals sent by the next-generation GPS IIIs throughout 2019 and into 2020.

"GPS OCX is one of the largest, most complex software development programs in the Department of Defense, and we're now in the home stretch toward full system delivery," stated the company’s Intelligence, Information and Services business.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Raytheon and Roy Azevedo for his 2020 Wash100 Award selection. His commitment to the advancement of Raytheon’s strategy and emerging technology will be integral to the GovCon sector throughout 2020.

