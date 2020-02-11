SAIC Employees to be Recognized at Black Engineer of the Year Event; Michelle O’Hara Quoted

Nineteen employees from Science Applications International Corp. are slated to receive awards at the yearly Black Engineer of the Year Awards event for their contributions in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

SAIC said Monday the selected employees will be honored under the Science Spectrum Trailblazer and Modern-Day Technology Leader categories.

Michelle O’Hara, chief human resources officer at SAIC, said this marks the fifth time a group of professionals from the company will receive honors in the annual event.

The BEYA STEM Conference seeks to foster collaborations between STEM professionals, educators and students and enable dissemination of career information and experiences.