SigmaTech Gets $74M Air Force Order for Advisory, Support Services

SigmaTech has secured a potential $74.3M task order from the U.S. Air Force to carry out support and advisory services for space activities under a General Services Administration contract.

Work under the task order will cover various areas such as program management, space control, architectures, policy and integration, the Department of Defense said Monday . SigmaTech will work under the GSA’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Small Business Pool 5B contract.

The award has a base value of $14.4M and comes with four one-year options. The U.S. Air Force obligated $9.2M from fiscal year 2020 operations and maintenance funds for the task order.

DoD expects the contractor to wrap up work by Feb. 23, 2025.

Established in 1986, SigmaTech offers management, training, evaluation, engineering and technical services to government customers.