Simba Chain Lands Navy SBIR Contract to Field Blockchain Messaging Suite

Simba Chain has secured a five-year, $9.5M contract from the U.S. Navy to field a blockchain-based messaging and transaction suite for the Department of Defense.

The sole-source contract comes with a delivery order and will cover full-scale implementation and marketing services for the blockchain system, the company said Thursday . The company received the Phase III contract through the Small Business Innovation Research program.

The platform will run in the cloud and is intended to allow secure transmission of information between stakeholders and augment communication speeds within the Naval Sea and Aviation Enterprise. Simba Chain mapped the offering based on DoD constructs and carried out testing efforts during the earlier phases of the project.

Joel Neidig, CEO at Simba Chain, said the Navy previously selected the firm to provide blockchain offerings to the service branch.