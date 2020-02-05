Stu Shea, Chairman, President & CEO of Peraton, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Leading Work with NASA, Advancing Space Capabilities, Supporting U.S. Defense Programs

Stu Shea
Executive Mosaic is honored to present Stu Shea, chairman, president and CEO of Peraton, as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award for his leadership and role in the company’s continued work with NASA and the advancement of space capabilities as well as supporting U.S. national security.
This marks Shea’s fourth Wash100 Award in its seven-year history. He led Peraton to secure multiple contract awards for the company, including a one-year, $243M contract extension to continue supporting NASA’s Space Communications Network Services program, which earned Shea his Wash100 Award in 2019.
Peraton’s work with NASA continued to progress in 2019. Under Shea’s leadership, the company secured a five-year, $1.8B indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from NASA to provide tracking, telemetry and command services for near-Earth missions in June 2019.
Peraton will provide systems integration, development, operations, maintenance, sustainment, engineering and architectural efforts to the agency. Shea will oversee the tracking, command and telemetry services through the Space Exploration Network Services and Evolution contract through 2024.
NASA has noted that, with Peraton’s support, work progress will sustain tracking and data relay satellites, update space communication networks and implement communications link analysis, network loading assessments and electromagnetic spectrum management for future customer missions.
Outside of Peraton’s work with NASA, Shea orchestrated a contract from the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Center Space Enterprise Consortium in November 2019 to develop new solutions for space and electronic warfare as well as build upon Peraton’s ongoing relationship with the military and intelligence sectors. The work will continue through 2021.
“This award builds on our extensive experience delivering solutions for highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, electronic warfare, and secure communications to the military services and intelligence community,” Peraton’s National Security Space business unit commented.
As Shea works to increase Peraton’s revenue through his supervision of large contract awards, he also advanced the company’s space and ground operations by managing the acquisition of Solers IT Systems, a leader in information technology and satellite ground systems, in June 2019.
Peraton will continue integrating Solers into its business strategy throughout 2020. The company will advance its capabilities, and deliver more advanced space protection and resilience platforms to support U.S. national security programs.
“By bringing together some of the most proven and innovative space protection and ground operations technologies in the industry, we will be able to significantly enhance our ability to execute on our customers' critical missions,” Shea stated.
With Peraton growing at a consistent rate heading into 2020, the company has brought in new and experienced senior executives to ensure Shea’s efforts continue to be successful. Robert Cardillo, former National-Geospatial-Intelligence Agency director and four-time Wash100 Award winner, joined Peraton’s advisory board in May 2019 to support national security operations and mission success.
The company also appointed John Gaddi to serve as senior vice president of finance in November 2019 to advance Peraton’s growth efforts, utilizing his financial acumen, foresight and operational and corporate experience.
Executive Mosaic is not the only organization to have recognized Shea’s achievements across a variety of sectors. While the Wash100 Award is the most coveted and prestigious award that the GovCon industry has to offer, Shea’s achievements have led Peraton to receive other awards such as the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award in June 2019.
“Recognition at this elite level is an honor, reaffirming our strong customer partnerships and acknowledging our dedication to the safety and security of our programs, facilities, and the people and information we protect,” said Shea.
Executive Mosaic commends Peraton and Stu Shea for his 2020 Wash100 Award. Shea’s vision, leadership and drive to generate exponential growth and expand the company’s presence in the GovCon sector has cemented him as an executive who could be a significant influence in 2020.
