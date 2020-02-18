Summit 7 to Launch New Products in Line With New DoD Cyber Standards

Summit 7 Systems has added new software offerings and services in its cybersecurity practice to comply with requirements imposed by the Department of Defense.

The company said Friday its new offerings come to help industrial suppliers prepare for the DoD’s new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification standards that aim to better protect the defense industrial base’s supply chain.

The new requirements direct contractors to undergo information technology and cybersecurity audits with third-party assessment firms.

Scott Edwards, president at Summit 7 Systems, said the firm’s new products build on expertise in Microsoft cloud and DoD cybersecurity. The new products will enter the market this quarter.