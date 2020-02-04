Tech Expert Jonathan Everett Joins Precision Optics as Engineering VP

Jonathan Everett, a former executive at BAE Systems , has joined Precision Optics Corp . to serve as vice president of engineering.

He brings almost three decades of experience, having held leadership roles across multiple optics-related technology programs, Precision Optics said Monday .

His career includes technical leadership work for developmental and production efforts and program management across multiple markets such as military, industrial and medical.

Everett focused on the development of new multispectral targeting products during his time at BAE Systems’ precision guidance and sensing solutions business.

He was also director of engineering and program management at General Dynamics ’ global imaging technologies business and worked as a defense systems and electro-optical engineering manager at Elbit Systems ’ U.S. arm.

“His extensive experience in the defense industry aligns well with our efforts to expand our presence in that market,” said Joseph Forkey, CEO at Precision Optics.