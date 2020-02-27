Three Firms Awarded $66M USAF Contract for Joint Base Work

Kaser Mechanical , MERIT Investigative Services and Mellor Contracting & Supply have landed spots on a $66M contract with the U.S. Air Force to support mechanical engineering work at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

The companies will deliver personnel, equipment, tools, supplies and work for repair, replacement and modernization activities, the Department of Defense said Wednesday .

The 87th Contracting Squadron launched a competition for the contract and received eight proposals.

Deliveries will take place at the joint base in New Jersey through Aug. 19, 2025. Contractors will incrementally receive fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds per order.