Three Firms Expand Satcom Tech Offerings for Military Sector

Lockheed Martin , L3Harris Technologies and General Dynamics are getting ready to offer satellite and radio platforms designed to support communications on-the-move for military customers, National Defense Magazine reported Friday .

David Vasiloff, a Lockheed program manager, said the Mobile User Objective System developed by the company for the U.S. Navy completed an operational test series in October and is scheduled to reach full operational capability later this year.

Marty LoBiondo, waveform product line director for communication systems at L3Harris Technologies, noted the company's AN/PRC-163 software-based and Manpack radio platforms are designed to work with the MUOS constellation.

Bill Ross, vice president for radio frequency and broadband products at General Dynamics, said the company offers antennas for land, air and maritime communications and aims to update its terminals to help military customers leverage low-Earth satellites that could go live in two or three years.