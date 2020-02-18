Tom White to Lead Federal Sales at Cloud Firm Snowflake

Tom White, former senior director of business development at MapR Technologies, has joined Snowflake to serve as director of federal partners, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Friday.
The data analytics market expert brings over two decades of experience in forming strategic partnerships and handling industrial software efforts for public sector customers.
He worked public sector-focused roles at firms such as iGov, Elastic and Docker and served as strategic alliances director at Stellent, now part of Oracle.
Snowflake offers a cloud-based platform that allows users to manage and protect data in multiple cloud sites.