ULA Launches Rocket for NASA-ESA Solar Mission

United Launch Alliance has launched a new multinational space mission that aims to support observations and studies of the Sun.

Solar Orbiter launched on ULA’s Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41, under the management of NASA and the European Space Agency, the company said Sunday .

The newly launched spacecraft will coordinate with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe to generate solar imagery.

This marks the 82nd completed Atlas V launch. The company plans to launch its next rocket this March for a mission with the U.S. Space Force.