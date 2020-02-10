ULA Launches Rocket for NASA-ESA Solar Mission

United Launch Alliance has launched a new multinational space mission that aims to support observations and studies of the Sun.
Solar Orbiter launched on ULA’s Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41, under the management of NASA and the European Space Agency, the company said Sunday.
The newly launched spacecraft will coordinate with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe to generate solar imagery.
This marks the 82nd completed Atlas V launch. The company plans to launch its next rocket this March for a mission with the U.S. Space Force.