Unisys Chief Trust Officer Tom Patterson Wins TAA-TAW Lifetime Achieve Award

Tom Patterson, chief trust officer at Unisys , has been honored by the Trust Across America-Trust Around The World organization for his continuing security efforts in the private, government and academic sectors.

The 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award validates Patterson’s support of the National Cyber Moonshot program, an initiative that seeks to create recommendations that will optimize government and critical infrastructure security in the U.S., the company said Friday .

Patterson collaborated with business and government leaders in developing cybersecurity initiatives and took part in a forum that discussed the role of trust in the digital economy during an event in Davos, Switzerland.

The TAA-TAW recognizes professionals who have implemented trust in business strategies on a yearly basis.