Unisys Launches SaaS Offering for Cyber Risk Cost Mgmt

Unisys now offers a software-as-a-service platform designed to help customers analyze cyber risk-caused financial impacts.

The company said Monday its Unisys TrustCheck software, now available on a SaaS basis, features profile results and loss forecasts that provide stakeholders with a graphical representation of their organization’s cyber risk posture.

TrustCheck automatically updates forecasts based on the continuous changes in the cyber threat spectrum. The software also uses the X-Analytics application that facilitates cyber insurance activities.

Unisys also equipped TrustCheck with the Scenario Lab feature that allows users to test, compare and assess risk cases to evaluate the maximum possible benefit.

Chris Kloes, vice president at Unisys’ security solutions division, said TrustCheck provides business-based risk data that customers can use to inform cost-related decision making.