U.S. Navy Awards Accenture Federal Services Prime Systems Integrator for OTA with MBPS Program; Susan Lawrence, Sean Olson, Paul Koester Quoted

Accenture Federal Services has been recognized as the prime systems integrator for its Model Based Product Support program by the U.S. Navy, under a 12-month, $11.3M other transaction agreement, the company announced on Monday .

“We’re honored to help the Navy integrate the latest digital technologies to transform its family of integrated systems,” said Susan Lawrence, head of the Armed Forces with AFS Defense. “By applying our commercial capabilities and innovation methodology, we can help the Navy find simplified, sustainable solutions that will enhance readiness and decrease support costs.”

The MBPS, a logistics information technology transformation effort, has been designed to increase the Navy’s weapon system uptime and reduce support costs. AFS will support the Naval Sea Systems Command by integrating new systems to provide enterprise product data and readiness analytics services.

In addition, AFS will develop a prototype maintenance and supply resource optimization model, which will supply maintenance and supply actions on ships and submarines as well as mission readiness requirements. The solution will support ashore and afloat and will be cyber-secure and auditable.

“These capabilities will help the Navy enhance material availability and reliability, increase operational availability, and reduce associated costs,” said Sean Olson, who leads the Navy account.

The Navy will receive a next-generation MBPS system with enterprise and field-level capability to acquire, deploy and sustain weapon systems’ digital twins and enable predictive analysis and modeling tools.

Paul Koester, NAVSEA 06L program manager, said, “The Navy is excited to roll out this new digital transformation effort with Accenture Federal Services. This MBPS prototype will field the authoritative maritime technical data management/distribution capabilities necessary to execute maintenance and supply actions at the organizational, intermediate and depot levels.”

