USF Institute to Help SOCOM Develop Tech Under Potential $85M IDIQ

The University of South Florida's Institute of Applied Engineering has received a five-year, $85M contract to perform applied research and develop advanced technology for U.S. Special Operations Command.

IAE and SOCOM will collaborate in efforts to build, test, evaluate and demonstrate hardware and software platforms, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The institute will also help the command gain access to USF's educational and training resources as part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which runs through Feb. 9, 2025.