Verizon Offers Public Safety, Security Mobile Services to Defense Customers

Verizon provides a set of public safety-tailored services to national security and military customers under a $993.5M contract with the U.S. Navy.

The company said Wednesday it is offering three specific wireless and mobile services to federal defense entities under the Spiral 3 contract.

Customers may use the wireless preemption service to allocate network resources automatically across users in preparation for emergencies.

The mobile broadband priority service allows personnel to access networks amid regular traffic. Verizon also offers custom unlimited smartphone and mobile broadband plans with both preemption and priority features.