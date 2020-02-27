Viasat to Provide USAF Radios for Link-16 Comms

Viasat has received a five-year contract to provide the U.S. Air Force with handheld radios designed to accommodate Link 16 communications, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday .

The company will deliver battlefield awareness and targeting system dismounted, or BATS-D, radios that USAF warfighters would use for air-ground communications and situational awareness.

The BATS-D radios will grant users access to Link 16, an information sharing network employed by U.S. forces and allies.

USAF awarded the contract in December. Viasat has so far delivered about 2.5K units of the BATS-D radios across the globe.