Virgin Orbit Partners With Israeli Firm to Offer Quick Satellite Launch Services

Virgin Orbit and ImageSat International, an Israel-based firm, have partnered to globally deliver fast-paced services in support of Earth observation imagery, TechCrunch reported Wednesday.
Virgin Orbit will offer its LauncherOne system to help ISI deploy remote sensing for intelligence and security customers who require immediate, short-notice launch services.
LauncherOne allows Virgin Orbit to lift off a two-stage rocket holding small satellites that weigh a maximum of 660 pounds. A modified aircraft executes the deployment.
The company may deploy the system at any affiliated spaceport.