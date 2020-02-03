Virgin Orbit Partners With Israeli Firm to Offer Quick Satellite Launch Services

Virgin Orbit and ImageSat International , an Israel-based firm, have partnered to globally deliver fast-paced services in support of Earth observation imagery, TechCrunch reported Wednesday .

Virgin Orbit will offer its LauncherOne system to help ISI deploy remote sensing for intelligence and security customers who require immediate, short-notice launch services.

LauncherOne allows Virgin Orbit to lift off a two-stage rocket holding small satellites that weigh a maximum of 660 pounds. A modified aircraft executes the deployment.

The company may deploy the system at any affiliated spaceport.