Aerial Applications Wins Air Force SBIR Funding for Mapping Analysis Tech Dev’t

Aerial Applications has won $6M in funds through the U.S. Air Force’s four-year Small Business Innovation Research Phase II B Strategic Fund Increase Pilot Program to develop artificial intelligence-based environmental monitoring and mapping analysis tools.

The company said Thursday it will map the habitat of endangered golden-cheeked warblers in San Antonio as part of its initial project under the program. The project will eventually expand to add other species and accommodate more than 20 case studies from 12 various areas.

The firm has also partnered with Verizon to build, test and update 5G offerings under the 5G First Responder Lab initiative. One of the projects will work to mitigate and track wildfires through the use of drone technology and 5G ultra wideband services.

The U.S. Air Force chose Aerial Applications out of hundreds of technology startups after a three-phase selection process.

In 2019, Aerial Applications secured $4.5M in an equity funding round and was selected under the first cohort of the Verizon 5G First Responder Lab.