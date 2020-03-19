AIA’s Eric Fanning: Aerospace Industry Must Ensure Workforce Security

Eric Fanning , president and CEO at Aerospace Industries Association and a former Wash100 winner, called on leaders to protect the workforce and maintain the aerospace industry’s resilience amid the spread of COVID-19.

Fanning urged businesses to develop measures that will support the workforce and continue national security work during the outbreak, AIA said Wednesday .

He recommended the temporary injection of public and private investments to mitigate decreased cash flow and prevent financial gaps. Fanning also advised the industry to support small businesses and provide continued guidance for federal government contracts to allow minimal disruption in service delivery.

“We urge American leaders at every level—local, state, and federal—to seize this opportunity to work together to help support our industry, which is essential to our country’s economic and national security,” said Fanning.

AIA is composed of 2.5M employees and over 300 companies from the aerospace industry.