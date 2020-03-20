Air Force Eyes Modifications for Boeing T-7A Trainer Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force plans to select Hillwood Aviation for a contract to provide trainer aircraft as the service continues to assess potential updates to the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk, FlightGlobal magazine reported Friday .

The Air Force intends to rent a maximum of eight T-50A trainers jointly built by Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries to address future pilot training needs.

T-50A is the Lockheed-KAI team’s entry for the Air Force’s T-X trainer competition which Boeing’s T-7A won.

As part of the Air Force’s “Reforge Proof of Concept” effort, the Air Combat Command plans to launch a five-year experiment to test next-generation trainers like the T-50A which have the capacity for over 3K sorties and 4.5K flight hours per year.

T-7A, which is under development and is slated to undergo potential modifications, will be unavailable for experimentation.

The first of the T-7A fleet is slated for delivery by 2023, according to the report.