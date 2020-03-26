Akima’s Cloud Lake Subsidiary Receives CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 3 Appraisal; Barry Smallwood Quoted

Akima announced Thursday its Cloud Lake Technology subsidiary is one of the first companies in the U.S. to be appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration Version 2.0 (CMMI V2.0) for development and services. The benchmark appraisal was led by Integrated Quality Corp.

“The rigorous requirements of V2.0 necessitate that we take a more holistic look at managing resources across our enterprise, leading to greater standardization and wider implementation of industry best practices. CMMI V2.0 helps Cloud Lake increase our organizational capabilities, while also giving our federal customers direct access to superior capabilities and services,” said Barry Smallwood, president of Akima’s emerging markets group.

Cloud Lake’s achievement has proven the company’s commitment to deliver superior organizational performance, engagement and customer satisfaction. CMMI’s performance-oriented appraisal will offer new improvements from its previous V1.3.

Most notably, V2.0 has improved benchmark reliability and consistency. The certification has also offered direct guidance on strengthening agile with Scrum project processes, and it has linked business goals directly to operations. The enhancements will improve performance against key drivers, including time, quality and budget.

“Receiving an appraisal for Development and Services as an integrated system under CMMI V2.0 is an important milestone not only for Cloud Lake, but also for our federal customers,” Smallwood added.

