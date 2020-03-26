Allison Transmission Gets $69M Army Contract for X1100 Transmission Systems

Allison Transmission has landed a three-year, $68.5M contract to provide transmission systems built to work with heavy-tracked combat vehicles to the U.S. Army.

The company will also deliver transmission upgrades, sustainment kits and support services for the X1100 Abrams system as part of the cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday .

The Army Contracting Command received one offer for the competitively offered contract and the service branch obligated the award’s full value from fiscal year 2020 funds. The DoD expects Allison Transmission to conclude work by March 23, 2023.