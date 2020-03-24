Amy Gilliland, President of General Dynamics Information Technology, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Leading GDIT to Support Federal Agencies, Military and Drive Innovation

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Amy Gilliland , president of General Dynamics Information Technology , as an inductee into the 2020 Wash100 Award for her leadership and efforts to grow the company through major contract awards, support federal agencies and the U.S. military and drive innovation in emerging technology through GDIT’s workforce.

Gilliland has received a Wash100 Award for the last three consecutive years. Her 2019 Wash100 Award was the result of her leadership to secure multiple contracts for GDIT and for helping develop pay management systems, cybersecurity and other technology for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Those missions have continued and led her to another Wash100 and established GDIT as a top company in the government contracting (GovCon) sector. Most notably, the company secured a potential five-year, $2 billion contract to continue helping manage the State Department’s global technical security supply chain.

Under the new contract, the company will provide DOS with a fully-integrated, turnkey solution consisting of technical security systems, engineering and solution development, hybrid supply chain and distribution management, as well as a global logistics and transportation network.

“This award demonstrates GDIT’s commitment to providing world-class solutions for our customers and expanding the broader security mission of federal agencies,” said Gilliland. “We are excited to continue supporting one of the federal government’s largest supply chain and logistics operations.”

Most recently, The company received a potential $118 million task order in Dec. 2019 to provide information technology and cybersecurity support across the U.S. Army's Department of Defense Information Network.

The company will perform DoDIN-A mission services for Army Cyber Command, Network Enterprise Technology Command and Chief Information Officer/G-6 as part of the Cybersecurity and Network Operations Mission Support contract.

GDIT will monitor networks, surveil sensor grids, manage release and capability, classify incidents and ensure security compliance via the task order awarded under the General Services Administration's Alliant 2 vehicle.

During GDIT’s Emerge event last April, Gilliand advocated for the company’s people and argued that it will be them and GDIT’s technology that will continue to advance the federal market in the future.

Gilliland defined the industry’s people as the “differentiator” that will keep General Dynamics Information Technology on pace with emerging technology to address the needs of the U.S. military and civilian sector.

In addition, she highlighted General Dynamics' research-and-development efforts for the U.S. Navy, as well as a cloud architecture the company designed to automate and simplify network functions for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Amy Gilliland and General Dynamics Information Technology on her 2020 Wash100 Award. Gilliland’s leadership in the GovCon sector has led the company to grow and expand its capabilities to become a powerhouse in the federal market.

About The Wash100

This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision.