Andy Green, EVP & President, Technical Solutions for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Leading Company Growth, Acquisition & Advancing Emerging Technology

Andy Green
Executive Mosaic is honored to present Andy Green, executive vice president and president of technical solutions for Huntington Ingalls Industries, as an inductee into the 2020 Wash100 Award for his leadership to drive HII’s technical solutions business through contract awards, acquisition and advancing the company’s capabilities in emerging technology.
This marks the second Wash100 Award for Green. Previously, Green won a 2018 Wash100 Award for his valuable insights into providing technical solutions and logistics support to the government and U.S. military. His efforts have expanded over the last two years.
Under Green’s leadership, Huntington Ingalls Industries has made significant acquisitions to grow the company and portfolio to include cybersecurity, software development, intelligence, big data engineering capabilities and expand HII’s technical solutions division.
The company announced its acquisition of G2, the Annapolis Junction, Md.-based cybersecurity provider, to grow its professional services business and portfolio of information assurance and cyber offerings in December 2018.
Green stated that HII will leverage G2’s capabilities and group of cyber professionals to expand its offerings to current agency customers. “G2 brings a valuable combination of innovation and technical expertise that has enabled it to solve complex security problems for highly sophisticated government clients,” he said.
In addition, HII announced in February 2019 that the company had finalized its acquisition of Fulcrum IT Services as part of efforts to broaden predictive threat analytics and situational awareness offerings. Since then, Fulcrum has run as part of its technical solutions division and provided improved capabilities.
“Fulcrum’s capabilities in software development, data analytics, cyber security and advanced engineering are strongly aligned with national security priorities and complement our priority practice areas,” said Green. “The company’s unique experience and capabilities across the C5ISR domain grow our reach and support in the intelligence and special operations communities.”
Most recently, Huntington Ingalls Industries agreed to acquire Hydroid, a marine robotics provider owned by Kongsberg Maritime, for $350M in February to expand HII’s capabilities in the autonomous and unmanned maritime systems market. The deal is expected to conclude by the end of 2020’s first quarter and Hydroid will be integrated into HII’s technical solutions division.
Green explained that the acquisition seeks to offer new technology with Hydroid and a strategic alliance with Kongsberg moving forward. Green noted the transaction complements the military shipbuilding company's previous deals within the unmanned underwater vehicle industry.
“They bring a lot of maritime technology to the table that we can potentially market to our existing customers,” said Green.
In an end of the year message from the company, Green congratulated HII for the work that has been accomplished and revealed that the acquisitions of G2 and Fulcrum have already led to company growth, new business opportunities and advanced capabilities. He explained that the benefits have led to new contract awards for HII with the U.S. military as well as across the federal sector.
Executive Mosaic congratulates Andy Green and Huntington Ingalls Industries on his 2020 Wash100 Award selection. Green’s commitment to company growth, expansion and the advancement of emerging technologies has established him as one of the most significant members of the government contracting sector.
About The Wash100
This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic's organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision.
Andy Green, EVP & President, Technical Solutions for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Leading Company Growth, Acquisition & Advancing Emerging Technology
