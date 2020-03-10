Akima Receives $101.3M Logistics Support Contract to Provide Analysis, Mgmt, Operational Support; Scott Rauer, Doug Magee Quoted

Scott Rauer
Akima has secured a five-year, $101.3 million contract from the Army Field Support Battalion at Fort Hood, Texas to provide logistics support for the service branch, the company announced on Tuesday.
“This award further demonstrates the confidence that military customers have in the world-class logistics capabilities offered by the Akima portfolio of companies,” said Scott Rauer, president of Akima’s Facilities Solutions Group. “Fort Hood is home to many legendary United States Army units, and we are proud to support the mission of such an important and storied military facility.”
Akima will support the Army logistics mission under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise Program. The company will focus on efficiency and continuous improvement programs to support efforts for the Department of the Army, coalition partners, foreign governments and other Department of Defense (DoD) agencies.
The company will provide materiel maintenance, supply services, ammunition services, transportation and associated logistics analysis and management functions in support of the mission. “Our experience providing support to facilities similar to Fort Hood was invaluable to receiving this award,” said Doug Magee, President of Akima Support Operations. “We are excited to immediately provide value on this contract through our agility and our experience.”
In addition to the services Akima will provide to the Army, the company has received contracts from other service branches, specifically the U.S. Air Force, to provide fuel and base supply services.
Akima received a $68 million contract in May 2019 to provide support services for 40 aircraft operating under the Very Important Person Special Air Mission led by the 11th Wing, the 89th Airlift Wing and the Presidential Airlift Group.
Akima Logistics Services will perform all management tasks and provide manpower, transportation and equipment for fuel and supply operations. Contract work will take place at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and other locations determined by the Air Force.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of aviation, construction, facilities and logistics, IT and mission support, protective services and detention management, and systems engineering.
As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,300 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima’s core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers’ missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2019, Washington Technology ranked Akima #38 amongst the top 100 government contractors.
Akima Receives $101.3M Logistics Support Contract to Provide Analysis, Mgmt, Operational Support; Scott Rauer, Doug Magee Quoted
