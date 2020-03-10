Army Picks Cubic for Potential $5.1B Satcom Support IDIQ; Mike Twyman Quoted

Cubic ’s mission solutions business has won a spot on a potential 10-year, $5.1B contract to provide satellite communication platforms and services to the U.S. Army.

Cubic said Monday it will compete with 21 other firms for orders under the Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II award, which has a five-year base period and one five-year option.

Work under GTACS II includes information technology support, program management, systems engineering, software development, logistics and supply-chain support for satcom-related efforts.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will additionally cover mobile satellite services, tactical network assistance and communications support for satcom terminals and associated systems.

Mike Twyman , president of CMS and 2020 Wash100 winner, said the GTACS award enables the company to leverage an “additional avenue” for driving growth and delivering its command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance offerings to key customers.

Contract work will support the Army’s Project Manager Tactical Network as well as its Program Executive Office C3-Tactical.