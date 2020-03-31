Atlantic Council, Accenture, SAIC Form DHS Future Threat Response Partnership; John Goodman Quoted

The Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security has launched an effort to help address congressional demands for homeland security resiliency in response to threats such as infrastructure attacks, terrorism and the coronavirus pandemic.

The council said Monday that it launched the “Future of DHS Project: Protecting the Homeland from Coronavirus, Threats to Democracy, and Other Future Threats” initiative in partnership with Accenture and Science Applications International Corp .

As part of the Future of DHS Project, public and private sector representatives, as well as bipartisan national security experts, will form study groups and create recommendations for policy reforms to the Department of Homeland Security.

Amy Rall, vice president of SAIC’s homeland and justice programs, said the company is proud to continue its long-term support for DHS initiatives.

“We look forward to collaborating through this initiative to help DHS apply new thinking, technologies, and approaches to better address known risks and emerging threats,” noted John Goodman , CEO of Accenture’s federal arm and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.