AWS to Offer Outposts Services Through GovCloud (US) Regions

Amazon Web Services customers may now access a fully managed service designed to expand AWS infrastructure, offerings and tools through the AWS GovCloud (US) regions.

The Outposts service is designed to help government customers run applications and handle data in on-premises locations through AWS tools, the company said Wednesday .

Users may also utilize Outposts to run workloads that require low-latency access while connecting to AWS GovCloud Regions for application management purposes.

The AWS GovCloud (US) regions work to host regulated workloads and sensitive data from public and private sector clients with government compliance requirements.