Axon to Market Digital Evidence Mgmt Tech for Free; Rick Smith Quoted

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Axon has started to offer the Axon Citizen digital evidence management tool to government agencies for free.

The tool is designed to allow police officers and emergency responders to gather, manage and transmit community digital evidence through text messaging or email, the company said Thursday .

Axon seeks to mitigate personal interaction and prevent officers from being exposed to COVID-19 through the platform.

“We’re providing agencies around the world open access to Axon Citizen during this crisis so officers can avoid collecting digital files in person,” said Rick Smith, founder and CEO at Axon.

Smith is slated to host a webinar to discuss more details in line with the announcement.

The company noted it will continue to provide monthly software updates to the Axon Evidence suite amid the outbreak.