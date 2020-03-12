BAE Demos ‘Hedgehog’ Geolocation, RF Comms Tech for DARPA Program

BAE Systems has completed a demonstration of its Hedgehog semiconductor built to support radio frequency sensing functions and support communications with unmanned aerial systems in contested environments.
BAE said Tuesday it demonstrated the software-defined radio semiconductor as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Distributed RF Analysis and Geolocation on Networked System program, which seeks to integrate geolocation and signal identification capabilities with drones.
As part of the exercise, BAE showcased Hedgehog’s capacity to conduct real-time geolocation and signals intelligence data processing to military officials.
Chris Rappa, product line director for RF, electronic warfare and advanced electronics at BAE's FAST Labs, said the small-form-factor semiconductor has the potential to provide tactical advantage to warfighters due to its capacity for deployment across various platforms.
According to BAE, Hedgehog leverages BAE’s MATRICS SDR chip technology designed to support applications such as EW, SIGINT and other communications functionalities.
