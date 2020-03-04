BAE Lands Army ‘Bonus’ Munition Delivery Contract

BAE Systems has received a contract of an undisclosed sum from the U.S. Army through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency to provide additional units of the Bonus munition designed to repel armored targets.

The Army will equip the 155-millimeter Bonus munition into M777 ultra-lightweight towed howitzers and M109 self-propelled howitzers, the company said Tuesday .

Jointly built by BAE and Nexter Munitions, Bonus houses two sensor-fuzed warheads and target-seeking sensors and is designed to seek, trace and defeat adversaries at a range of 32K-square meters.

“This advanced technology facilitates striking two targets with one munition to increase combat efficiency and lethality on the battlefield,” said Lena Gillstrom, managing director at BAE’s weapons systems business in Sweden.

BAE will begin the delivery of the munitions in 2021.