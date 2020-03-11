Bill Monet, Akima CEO, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Securing Major Contracts, Expanding Company Portfolio, Driving Growth

Bill Monet
Executive Mosaic is honored to present Bill Monet, CEO of Akima, as an inductee of the 2020 Wash100 Award for his leadership and expertise to drive company growth and expand its portfolio by securing major contracts across the government contracting sector.
This marks Monet’s first Wash100 Award win. His experience has expanded over 30 years in the federal sector working with federal, state, local and commercial clients. Monet has managed a range of programs under Akima’s portfolio, including information technology, system integration, mission support, aviation, facilities management, and construction.
Most recently, the company was awarded a potential a five-year, $101.3 million contract to provide logistics support to the Army Field Support Battalion at Fort Hood, Texas. Akima will focus on efficiency and continuous improvement programs to support efforts for the Department of the Army, coalition partners, foreign governments, and other Department of Defense agencies.
“This award further demonstrates the confidence that military customers have in the world-class logistics capabilities offered by the Akima portfolio of companies,” said Scott Rauer, president of Akima’s facilities solutions group. “Fort Hood is home to many legendary United States Army units, and we are proud to support the mission of such an important and storied military facility.”
The company also announced in October that it had received a potential eight-year, $152M contract to provide facility support to the Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base.
The work is being performed at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., with specific performance at White Oak, Maryland and Moffett Field, California. Akima’s services will include command, control, and communication functions as well as test security, other security services, base supply, cargo movement, and vehicle maintenance.
In addition, Akima has also received a potential seven-year, $68M contract to provide aircraft fuel and base supply services to the Air Force fleet that supports the U.S. president, vice president, cabinet officers and other congressional and military officials in May.
Akima will provide support services for 40 aircraft operating under the Very Important Person Special Air Mission led by the 11th Wing, the 89th Airlift Wing and the Presidential Airlift Group. Akima Logistics Services will perform all management tasks and provide manpower, transportation and equipment for fuel and supply operations.
Most notably, the company also received two ISO 9001:2015 certifications for its aviation, defense and space-related production and quality maintenance processes in April. The company said it was certified for compliance with the AS9100 standard for manufacturing and service provisioning and the AS9110 standard for aviation maintenance quality management.
Executive Mosaic congratulates Akima and Bill Monet on his 2020 Wash100 Award. Monet’s expertise and leadership have established Akima as a top company in the sector and one that is expected to have a heavy influence over the GovCon industry for years to come.
About The Wash100
This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision.
Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award.
