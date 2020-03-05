BlackBerry Updates Mobile Security, Emergency Comm Platforms for Gov’t Sector

BlackBerry has updated two technology platforms designed to help government customers secure mobile communications and transmit data in the event of a critical situation.

SecuSUITE for Government includes new features designed to protect group messages, improve sound quality and support interoperability with business telephone systems, BlackBerry said Tuesday.

Version 4.0 of the mobile security platform uses the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite, which is meant to secure transmission of government data up to the top-secret level.

A BlackBerry-CACI International partnership offers SecuSUITE in Microsoft ’s Azure Government marketplace via a software-as-a-service platform.

BlackBerry also updated its AtHoc crisis communication system with a new tool designed to help crisis managers prepare incident response plans and manage communications with agency personnel. The AtHoc Situation Response tool allows users to also modify a plan for responding to an emergency situation.