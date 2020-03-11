Bluestone Invests in GEOINT Firm Continental Mapping

Private equity firm Bluestone Investment Partners has invested an undisclosed amount in Continental Mapping Consultants to support the latter’s geospatial intelligence efforts.

Bluestone said Tuesday that Continental Mapping offers data analytics and mapping products and services that integrate artificial intelligence, remote sensing, automation and cloud technologies.

The Sun Prairie, Wis.-based firm has clients in the commercial as well as defense, intelligence and government sectors.

Dave Hart, CEO of Continental Mapping, said the company’s team of over 170 employees are “energized about the next phase of growth” and are looking forward to driving organic expansion efforts through the partnership.

EagleBank provided senior financing for the transaction. Holland and Knight served as legal adviser to Bluestone, while Dixon Hughes Goodman handled quality of earnings services for the firm.

Morrison and Foerster and KippsDeSanto & Co. served as legal and investment banking advisers, respectively, to Continental Mapping.