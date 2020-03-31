Bob Brown Promoted to Executive Director, HHS Account Executive at CVP

Bob Brown
Bob Brown, former portfolio director at Customer Value Partners, has been elevated to the roles of executive director and strategic account executive for the Department of Health and Human Services, FedHealthIT reported Monday.
Brown will help CVP deliver, develop and expand cybersecurity, data science, business transformation, system development and modernization projects within the health information technology domain as part of his new roles.
Prior to CVP, Brown served as a principal at Booz Allen Hamilton and held various roles at Aquilent for 11 years. He also worked as a senior director at Optimus.
The University of Maryland graduate obtained his master’s degree in information and telecommunications systems at the Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School.
