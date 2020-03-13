Boeing Inducted Into Renewable Energy Association

Boeing is now a member of the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, an association that aims to drop greenhouse gas emissions by a quarter in the next five years.

The company said Thursday it uses renewable energy at sites in Renton, Wash., and Charleston, S.C. These sites combine renewable energy with carbon offsets to create 100 percent carbon-free electricity.

REBA gathers multiple organizations from different sectors to pursue a large-scale promotion of renewable and clean energy.

“Our teams at Boeing are working toward a future of 100 percent renewable energy in our plants and offices,” said Bryan Scott, vice president of environment, health and safety at Boeing.