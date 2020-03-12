BWXT Subsidiary to Produce Nuclear Fuel for DOE Reactor Project

A BWX Technologies subsidiary has secured a contract of an undisclosed value from the Department of Energy-sponsored Oak Ridge National Laboratory to produce tristructural-isotropic nuclear fuel for Transformational Challenge Reactor development.
BWXT Nuclear Operations Group will fabricate and deliver TRISO-coated surrogate materials and uranium kernels to help ORNL complete reactor design and manufacturing efforts, the company said Wednesday.
The company kicked off efforts in late 2019 to revive its TRISO nuclear fuel production line at a factory in Lynchburg, Va., and noted it aims to finish production this fall.
ORNL seeks to address nuclear energy challenges by demonstrating a microreactor produced through an additive manufacturing approach. A joint venture between Battelle and the University of Tennessee operates the lab for DOE.
