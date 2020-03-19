Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Company Growth; Driving Innovation for Tomorrow’s Workforce

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Byron Bright, president of KBR's U.S. government solutions business, as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award, the most prestigious and coveted award in all of government contracting (GovCon) for driving company growth for the company while also helping to push innovation for federal agencies in cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles and other technologies to develop tomorrow’s workforce.

"I am grateful for this award and see it as a reflection of those who I am privileged to lead,” said Bright. “From forging the future of space travel to advancing technologies for defense systems, I am grateful to lead a team of teams who passionately works together to solve our customers’ most difficult challenges."

This marks Bright’s first Wash100 Award. Bright has served as a business executive for more than 20 years in program management and operations. For KBR, he’s responsible for over 15,000 employees who execute some of the most important national security programs across 14 different countries.

He joined KBR in July 2010 as vice president of Business Development of Government & Logistics and climbed the ranks until becoming the president of Government Solutions in May 2017.

In the role, Bright has been instrumental in securing contract awards to drive innovation in multiple areas, including cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles and other emerging technologies for federal agencies.

Under Bright’s leadership, KBR secured a four-year $216 million task order via the U.S. Navy's SeaPort Next Generation contract vehicle to provide cybersecurity services for the Defense Health Agency (DHA) in Dec. 2019.

The company will support DHA's assessment and authorization division as well as help Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic create frameworks for cybersecurity and risk management KBR will also help prepare an enterprise mission support service authorization package, discuss independent verification results and support the integration of federal information technology policies.

“We are proud to continue delivering our cybersecurity solutions to DHA as it ensures service members and their loved ones receive high-quality health services," said Bright.

In addition, KBR also received a position on a potential five-year $124 million contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) in July 2019 to help install automated fuel systems at Department of Defense (DoD) facilities across the globe.

“We will use our expertise to assist the Defense Logistics Agency in increasing fuel inventory accountability, improving fuel monitoring and controls and preventing potential fuel spills,” said Bright. He also added that KBR has helped customers build such systems over the past 12 years.

In Aug. 2019, KBR collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NASA to stage a “DeepRacer” event to showcase a race of fully autonomous vehicles operated by NASA and KBR interns who used an advanced machine learning technique called reinforcement learning.

“KBR understands the importance of investing in tomorrow’s workforce. We are proud to have played a key role in an event that fueled interns’ imaginations and developed their AI skills,” said Bright.

The “DeepRacer” event was held at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center to see whose machine-learning models could propel an AWS DeepRacer vehicle around a track the fastest. Minh Nguyen, an intern with KBR, was the developer of the winning vehicle, which had a track time of 13.14 seconds.

“The DeepRacer event also provided an opportunity for NASA to experiment with autonomous systems for future exploration missions and showcased how the private and public sector can collaborate to leverage and advance technology,” Bright added. .

Executive Mosaic congratulates Byron Bright and KBR for his 2020 Wash100 Award. Bright’s expertise has established him as a top driver of business for the GovCon industry. His commitment to the future of the workforce will lead KBR to develop a better world for tomorrow’s workforce.

About The Wash100

This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.