Carahsoft to Market Ntrepid Products Through SEWP V Contract

Carahsoft Technology and Ntrepid have partnered to offer the latter’s full-spectrum managed attribution offerings through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract vehicle.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will streamline the procurement process for Ntrepid’s products to provide various purchase options to customers.

Jamie Reid, senior director of sales at Ntrepid, said the company aims to further its presence in the federal market through Carahsoft’s public sector, marketing and government contracting expertise.

“Ntrepid and Carahsoft share a commitment to supporting the national security and law enforcement communities,” said Reid.

Ntrepid has developed the Nfusion offering, a virtual desktop tool designed to enable egress location control, hide digital footprint and secure online investigations. It can also assist investigators in categorizing evidence and case events through the Timestream visualization platform.