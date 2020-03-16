Carahsoft to Offer GTY Cloud-Based Products to Public Sector; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to serve as the master government aggregator of GTY Technology Holdings to market the latter’s products to the public sector through various contract vehicles.

Carahsoft said Friday it will also provide marketing, sales and order support services to GTY as part of the partnership.

GTY’s portfolio of cloud-based offerings for government sector clients is composed of various grant management, budgeting, payment and procurement tools offered through its Bonfire, CityBase, Questica and Sherpa subsidiaries.

GTY also provides the products of its Open Counter and eCivis subsidiaries to educational, nonprofit and public sector customers through Carahsoft’s National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint vehicles.