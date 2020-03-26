Carahsoft to Offer Rhondos PowerConnect Tech Through SEWP V Contract

Carahsoft Technology and Rhondos have partnered to market the latter’s PowerConnect for SAP & Splunk offering through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract vehicle.

The technology is designed to help users transmit and access their SAP system data in real-time via the Splunk platform, Carahsoft said Wednesday .

Brant Hubbard, founder and CEO at Rhondos, said the tool may be utilized for cloud migration, application performance and business process monitoring capacities.

Rhondos is a Washington-based firm that offers application development, machine learning, analytics, information security and data onboarding services.