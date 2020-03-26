Carahsoft to Offer Rhondos PowerConnect Tech Through SEWP V Contract

Carahsoft Technology and Rhondos have partnered to market the latter’s PowerConnect for SAP & Splunk offering through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract vehicle.
The technology is designed to help users transmit and access their SAP system data in real-time via the Splunk platform, Carahsoft said Wednesday.
Brant Hubbard, founder and CEO at Rhondos, said the tool may be utilized for cloud migration, application performance and business process monitoring capacities.
Rhondos is a Washington-based firm that offers application development, machine learning, analytics, information security and data onboarding services.