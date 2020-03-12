The U.S. Census Bureau has implemented Splunk’s cloud-based offering to its initial digital census effort in a move to monitor, investigate and analyze data on a real-time basis.
The company said Wednesday its Splunk Cloud service will enable the bureau to link data from 35 operations and 52 various platforms such as data warehouses and end-point devices.
Atri Kalluri, a senior advocate at the Census Bureau's Decennial Census response security and data integrity department, said Splunk’s cloud offering helped the bureau act on data yielded by various platforms.
“Addressing the numerous challenges to an accurate count while also fielding the first-ever digital census required us to take a whole new approach to our IT, security and data operations,” said Kalluri.
The Census Bureau has been mandated by the government to perform a count of the U.S. population every 10 years. Results from the census will be analyzed, validated and sent by the bureau to assist in policy decision making.
Census Bureau Employs Splunk Cloud Service to Digital Census Effort
