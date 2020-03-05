CenturyLink to Install Next Generation 911 System in Florida County; Stephen Kennedy, Sonia Ramsey Quoted

CenturyLink has received a five-year contract from Sumter County, Florida to deliver a faster, more effective 911 operating system to modernize the country’s emergency call management system and integrate a Next Generation 911 platform, the company announced on Thursday .

“The 911 call center is the primary method for the public to contact our first responders during an emergency. The addition of a NG911 system in Sumter County will enhance our existing infrastructure and our commitment to public safety and our community,” said Stephen Kennedy, Assistant County Administrator for Sumter County.

CenturyLink will provide Sumter County with an emergency service IP-based network that will be integrated into the company’s network backbone as well as software-defined wide area network services, IP-based software and applications and core call routing services as part of the county’s digital transformation to a NG911 system.

The company’s network infrastructure will enable Sumter county to gain new benefits from the NG911 system that are expected to evolve over time. The transition is expected to be completed by late 2020.

“Sumter County chose CenturyLink to deliver a more robust, reliable and resilient NG911 system to local residents and visitors to central Florida, including The Villages development,” said Sonia Ramsey, CenturyLink’s vice president for the state and local government and education market. “When installed, this new NG911 system will create the ability for people to send texts, images, videos and data directly to 911 operators and call centers.”

Not only has CenturyLink made extensive efforts to enhance public safety, but the company has also dedicated task forces to improve network availability to provide better education to students.

In January, CenturyLink won a task order from the Department of Defense to provide secure connectivity to the Department of Defense’s Education Activity learning network.

CenturyLink will provide more than 85 DoDEA locations with virtual private networking, internet, voice and video services. The company will supply government agencies with the security and reliability they need to carry out their important missions, including cybersecurity, cloud, managed hosting and information technology services over its carrier-class network.

