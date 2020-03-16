CISA Posts Integrated Capabilities RFI for Foreign Influence Analysis Effort

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued a request for information to seek potential sources of integrated capacities that will help verify foreign influence activities.

According to a notice on the SAM website posted March 9 , CISA aims to comprehend the potential effects of foreign activities through the analysis of historical foreign influence operations through the RFI.

The agency also intends to foster engagement efforts and address communication gaps with the U.S. audience.

The scope of work will cover the study aggregated data from various narratives, provide real-time analysis reports, gauge actual effects of foreign influence and integrate the results into communications planning and execution efforts.

The potential contractor is required to provide access to social media monitoring capabilities and an analytic engine that could forecast foreign influence effects.

Interested vendors have until March 30 to submit their responses to the notice.