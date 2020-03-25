Cisco Vet Matt Mandrgoc Named Head of Zoom’s US Federal Team

Matt Mandrgoc, former lead at Extreme Networks ’ U.S. federal, state and local government and education segments, has been appointed head of Zoom Video Communications ’ U.S. federal team.

Prior to Extreme Networks, Mandrgoc served as head of U.S. federal sales at Check Point Software Technologies and held various roles at Cisco for 16 years.

He completed his political science studies at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Mandrgoc noted Zoom is committed to serving federal agencies and has received certification from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.