Citadel Defense Grows Operations in San Diego to Boost Production

Citadel Defense has pursued expansion in the San Diego area to accommodate more work under contracts with the departments of Homeland Security and Defense.

The company said Tuesday it provides customers with Titan products designed to counter or deter enemy unmanned aircraft systems. Citadel received $17.5M in orders globally for counter-drone offerings within the past 18 months.

The San Diego expansion bolsters the company’s production capacity and allows for the monthly fabrication of 50 Titan units. The majority of supplies needed for Titan comes from the Southern California area.

Christopher Williams, CEO at Citadel, said that the company combines human-centered design and technology powered by artificial intelligence.