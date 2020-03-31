Comcast Business to Help DISA Migrate Security Network to Ethernet; Ken Folderauer Quoted

The Defense Information Systems Agency has selected Comcast Business to deliver ethernet connectivity services under a 10-year, $9.3M contract.

The Comcast subsidiary said Monday it will build commercial ethernet gateways for the Defense Information Systems Network’s Northeastern U.S. area.

The effort aims to replace DISN’s network of point-to-point public switched telephone circuits with ethernet. Comcast Business will migrate services for the first of 12 regions under the Department of Defense's larger migration effort.

“Transforming DISA’s network to an Ethernet-based solution will deliver a performance-based network to DISA and its mission partners,” said Ken Folderauer, vice president of federal government sales at Comcast Business.

The company will use its Ethernet Virtual Private Line offering to address DISA’s connectivity needs.