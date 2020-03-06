Cubic Gets Potential $99M DISA Video Distribution System Support Contract; Mike Twyman, Bradford Powell Quoted

The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded Cubic ’s mission solutions arm a potential $99.3M contract to provide technical services for the agency’s video dissemination system for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

Cubic said Thursday it will continue managing the Unified Video Dissemination System designed for airborne ISR data captured through full-motion video technology.

The firm-fixed-price contract, which has a one-year base period and four one-year options, includes integration support for cross-domain and cloud technologies.

UVDS encompasses six hubs across the globe that handle real-time processing, exploitation and dissemination of FMV data to support the operations of Department of Defense combatant commands, services and gateways as well as various intelligence agencies.

TeraLogics, which Cubic acquired in 2015, secured the original contract for UVDS support as well as the follow-on award.

Mike Twyman , president of the CMS business unit and a 2020 Wash100 winner , noted that the partnership will aim to ensure the rapid dissemination of sensor data and deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Bradford Powell, vice president and general manager of C2ISR solutions at CMS, said the company is looking forward to continuing its partnership with DISA to ensure 24/7 operations of UVDS.

Contract work will take place in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and other overseas locations.