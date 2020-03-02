Cubic Taps Elbit Systems of America for F-35 Aircraft Video Data Link

Cubic ’s mission solutions business has picked Elbit Systems ’ U.S. subsidiary to develop an amplifier module for the F-35 aircraft’s full-motion video data link.

Elbit said Friday it will deliver an FMVDL amplifier module in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft’s communications.

The module would allow the F-35 to provide airborne and land-based forces with boosted situational awareness and supplements the aircraft’s ability to transmit and receive information.

Both design and production activities will take place at an Elbit-owned facility in Fort Worth, Texas.